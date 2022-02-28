Childcare services to get almost £10 million in grants to counter Omicron impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Childcare services to get almost £10 million in grants to counter Omicron impact

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 11.28am
The fund will offer grants of up to £4,500 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The fund will offer grants of up to £4,500 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Childminders and day care services in Scotland will be able to apply for grants to counter the impacts felt by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Providers will be able to apply for up to £4,500 from a £9.8 million pot from March 8, the Scottish Government has said.

The size of grants will vary by size, with the lowest figure £950 for all those providers registered on December 31 of last year.

Children’s minster Clare Haughey said: “The childcare sector was badly hit by Omicron – many settings experienced increased levels of staff and child absence, resulting in temporary loss of income.

“These one-off grants are aimed at helping providers to mitigate some of those acute financial challenges.

“I would like to thank childcare providers for their continued efforts to provide vital, high quality services to children and families during these most difficult of times.

“In doing so, they have helped to keep the whole country functioning. I am truly grateful for their commitment and dedication.”

Jane Brumpton, the chief executive of Early Years Scotland, welcomed the funding, saying it would help to “offset some of the recent challenges experienced” and reward the work of childcare providers throughout the pandemic.

“We welcome the launch of this new Childcare Sector Omicron Impacts Fund that can be accessed by the wide range of childcare services across Scotland that support our youngest children,” she said.

“Over the course of the pandemic, staff and managers in early learning and childcare, childminding and school-aged childcare services have worked tirelessly to offer high-quality services for children and families, despite facing ongoing financial and workforce pressures.

“This one-off grant will help to offset some of the recent challenges experienced and acknowledge the hard work and dedication provided by early learning and childcare staff nationally.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier