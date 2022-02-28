Truss to tell UN: Putin has blood on his hands in Ukraine and must be isolated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss to tell UN: Putin has blood on his hands in Ukraine and must be isolated

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 7.04pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to address the UN Human Rights Council regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
Liz Truss will tell the United Nations Human Rights Council that Russia must be isolated on the international stage in punishment for “murdering Ukrainians indiscriminately”.

The Foreign Secretary is due to address a meeting of the council in Geneva on Tuesday following the “unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine”, the Foreign Office said.

In a speech to the council, the Cabinet minister is expected to say Russian President Vladimir Putin has “blood on his hands” and that he has violated international law by sending troops into Ukraine.

The comments are due to be made only 24 hours after Moscow suggested it had put the Russian nuclear deterrent on high alert in response to unspecified comments made by Ms Truss.

While in Switzerland, the Foreign Secretary is also due to meet with a number of her counterparts and the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Ms Truss is expected to tell the UN council: “The consequences of Vladimir Putin’s unjustified aggression are horrific. Russian troops are laying siege to once peaceful cities.

“Tanks are tearing through towns while missiles barrage homes and hospitals.

“Putin is murdering Ukrainians indiscriminately.

“There is blood on his hands, not just of innocent Ukrainians but the men he sent to die.

“Putin is violating international law, including the UN charter. He is violating human rights on an industrial scale and the world will not stand for it.

“There are no shades of grey to this conflict. It is about right and wrong.

“This is Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war against a sovereign nation. There can be no apologising or excusing it.

“I urge nations to condemn Russia’s appalling actions, and to isolate it on the international stage.”

Russia Ukraine War
Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The Foreign Secretary will discuss the Ukrainian conflict with foreign ministers – including Canada’s Melanie Joly, Czech Republic’s Jan Lipavsky, Danish minister Jeppe Kofod and Poland’s Zbigniew Rau – during her trip.

As well as meeting Mr Grandi, Ms Truss will also hold talks with Martin Griffiths, under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs & UN emergency relief co-ordinator.

The Prime Minister will also pursue diplomatic efforts on Tuesday, with Boris Johnson due to visit Poland and Estonia.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was looking to use his trip to “first hand” find out “what more we can be doing and how we can be working closely together” with both countries.

He will also speak with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg while in eastern Europe.

