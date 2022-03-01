Ukrainian tells of hard journey to border after waking to sound ‘like bombing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainian tells of hard journey to border after waking to sound ‘like bombing’

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 2.47am
Halyna Wright said Ukrainians are ‘so proud’ of their army (Halyna Wright/PA)
Halyna Wright said Ukrainians are 'so proud' of their army (Halyna Wright/PA)

A woman who fled Odesa with her nine-year-old son has told of the “terrible” journey to the Polish border after waking to sounds “like bombing” last week.

Halyna Wright, 39, lives in Odesa, Ukraine, as an assistant teacher at South Ukrainian National Pedagogical University, but headed for the border when the Russian invasion began on Thursday.

After arriving in Wroclaw, south-west Poland on Sunday, Mrs Wright now awaits the outcome of their visa applications as she and her son hope to fly to the UK on Wednesday to reunite with her British husband.

Mrs Wright told the PA news agency that she woke at 5am when Russia invaded.

“It was a very strong noise, like bombing, two times,” she explained.

Halyna and Mark Wright
Halyna Wright met Briton Mark Wright in Odesa in 2018 and the pair were married a year later (Halyna Wright/PA)

“I called my brother straight away because he works in the military and I asked him, ‘what is this?’ and he said ‘the war has started’.

“I said, ‘are you joking?’ and he said ‘no, it’s really happening’ – I couldn’t believe it… from that moment, I didn’t sleep.”

Mrs Wright and her nine-year-old son, Kyrylo, made their way to to Lviv, western Ukraine, by train, before continuing the journey by car from there and doing the last 12 miles on foot.

“It was very hard and it’s still winter – there was snow,” she said of the walk to the border.

“There were mothers with children, one, two years old – some of them even less than one… it was just terrible.

“While we walked, we saw so many times people left their baggage… they were so tired, they didn’t have the energy, so just left it.”

Mrs Wright said the Russian invasion felt “like a dream” to many Ukrainians.

Halyna Wright
Halyna Wright described the journey to the Polish border as ‘terrible’ (Halyna Wright/PA)

“We didn’t believe until the end that (Putin) would do it,” Mrs Wright said.

“Everyone was shocked – the next few days people were on their phones, watching the news all the time, trying to understand what was going on.

“For many people, it was like a dream… they say, ‘I don’t believe it’s happening, I don’t believe it’s real’.”

She said she believes Russian president Vladimir Putin does not want Ukraine to “continue their European way of life”, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has today applied for Ukraine to join the 27-nation European Union.

“(Putin) is living in the 16th century,” she said.

“We don’t want the Russian way of control – of no honesty, we don’t want him and we don’t want his style.”

Mrs Wright also praised the Ukrainian army and how the country has come together.

Mark Wright and Kyrylo
Halyna Wright and her son are hoping their visas will be approved in time to fly to the UK on Wednesday, where they will meet Mr Wright (Halyna Wright/PA)

“The war, of course it’s bad, but how our country is changing now – it’s amazing,” she said.

“For example, in the west people speak more Ukrainian and in the east, Russian, but now all people are together… it doesn’t matter what language you talk.

“We’re all together, we support each other, and we are so proud of our army.”

Mrs Wright and her son will now travel to the Polish capital of Warsaw to submit documents to the UK’s visa application centre.

Her husband, Mark, is currently living in Basildon, Essex, but hopes his family’s visas will be approved as they are due to fly from Poland to the UK on Wednesday.

The pair met in 2018 in Odesa, Ukraine, marrying a year later – and have regularly visited each other in both the UK and Ukraine for the last four years.

Mr Wright, 45, is also stepfather to Mrs Wright’s son, Kyrylo.

Mr Wright said he has had “three, four, five days of pure anger” after Home Secretary Priti Patel ruled out a visa waiver for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

He added the war is “disgusting” and “horrendous”.

“It’s an absolutely terrible war,” he said.

“These young Russian guys, they were just told, ‘Right, you go to war,’ and that’s probably why they are losing – their heart isn’t in it.

“At the end of the day, the smaller guy with more heart will always win (over) the bigger guy whose heart isn’t in it.”

