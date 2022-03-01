Gordon Brown: Poverty soaring as welfare state safety net ‘torn apart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Gordon Brown: Poverty soaring as welfare state safety net ‘torn apart’

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 9.19am
Gordon Brown (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gordon Brown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The welfare state safety net has been “torn apart” as more people are plunged into poverty, increasingly turning to charities for help, former prime minister Gordon Brown has warned.

He said “bedding banks” were cropping up in communities alongside food banks, offering blankets, sheets and duvets for people struggling to pay their energy bills.

With just a few weeks to go before an increase in National Insurance, Mr Brown said it was time to call a halt to the “economic madness“ of allowing tax rises, food price rises, escalating heating bills and real-terms benefit cuts.

He described it as a “quadruple whammy” that will tip hard-pressed families over the edge.

“It’s time for ministers to wake up to the pain already being felt in places they are unlikely to ever visit, and to the suffering of people they may never see,” he said.

Almost four million families are behind with bills, said Mr Brown, adding that food banks are helping a steady stream of parents who cannot afford a cooker.

He said he was hearing stories he never dreamt he would come across in 2022, and had never witnessed so much poverty and hardship.

Mr Brown said “partygate” was shameful, but maintained that “povertygate” plumbed new depths, adding: “Leaders are knowingly imposing hardship they will not experience themselves on those already too poor to protect their families.

“Unlike partygate, poverty does not end, but goes on day after day, heartbreaking and cruel even beyond austerity. No government should be allowed to get away with it.

“Sadly the welfare state safety net has been torn apart.”

