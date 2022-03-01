More than 7,000 doses of life-saving overdose treatment handed out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

More than 7,000 doses of life-saving overdose treatment handed out

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 10.32am
Naloxone is used to counter drug overdoses (Jane Barlow/PA)
Naloxone is used to counter drug overdoses (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than 7,000 kits containing a life-saving drug overdose treatment were given to Scots in three months last year.

Between July 1 and September 30, official figures show, 7,219 take-home Naloxone kits were distributed.

Scotland has struggled with drug deaths in recent years, with 1,339 people losing their lives in 2020 due to drugs.

To combat the issue, the Scottish Government has mandated the rollout of Naloxone to all police officers, as well as increasing who can access the treatment among the general public.

Between July and September last year, 5,460 kits were given out by community services, 1,392 of which were supplied by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.

Some 862 kits were provided by community pharmacies, 399 by prisons and 295 by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We welcome the continued rise in the number of take-home Naloxone kits being distributed.

“Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths.

“In response to the pandemic we increased the supply of Naloxone through amended prosecution guidelines from the Lord Advocate.

“That guidance has allowed a wide range of non-drug services to distribute Naloxone to members of the public including family and friends of those who are at risk and we are currently working with UK Government to amend existing Naloxone legislation and expand the list of services that should permanently be allowed to distribute Naloxone.

“To mark International Overdose Awareness Day last year we launched a nationwide marketing campaign in partnership with Scottish Drugs Forum to encourage the public to learn how to recognise the signs of a drug overdose, receive training in the use of the life-saving medication naloxone and get a free Naloxone kit.

“Almost 4,500 people signed up which is really encouraging and emphasises how everyone can get involved in learning how to save a life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier