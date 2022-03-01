Boost in number of pupils getting first choice school on National Offer Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boost in number of pupils getting first choice school on National Offer Day

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 1.24pm Updated: March 1 2022, 2.29pm
Thousands of children are finding out which secondary schools they will be attending (Ben Birchall/PA)
There are signs that more children are gaining places at their first choice of secondary school in a number of areas of England, a survey suggests.

Hundreds of thousands of families across England are finding out which secondary school their child will be joining this autumn, on what is commonly known as National Offer Day.

Early indications from a PA news agency survey of local authorities suggest that a youngster’s chances of winning a place at their preferred school has improved since last year.

The survey sent to councils across England excluding London suggests that a number of local authorities have seen a boost in the proportion of children receiving their first preference compared to last year.

Early figures, from 30 councils which provided comparable data, show that 20 have seen a rise in the proportion of pupils getting their first preference since 2021, while 10 have seen a fall.

Among the areas where high proportions of pupils have obtained their first preference are Dorset, where 97.7% got their top choice, and Wiltshire where 95.4% also were offered their first selection.

In comparison, in Wokingham, 76.3% of pupils got their first choice.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This can be an anxious time for families.

“Choosing the right school and securing a place there is a huge moment in a child’s life, and not everyone will get their first choice today. There is a population bulge that is currently hitting secondary schools, which means places are even more under pressure, especially in certain areas of the country.”

He added: “The problem is that in an increasingly fragmented school system we lack a co-ordinated approach to place planning.

“Local authorities are responsible for ensuring sufficient school places, but the powers and resources necessary for them to do so have been removed. Instead, planning is haphazard; decisions are being made in isolation and new schools and new school places are not always being commissioned in the areas they are most needed.

“Until the government creates a national strategy to guarantee there are enough school places for every child in England, the annual anxious wait for families will continue.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We know secondary school offer day is an exciting day for families, and the vast majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools. Last year, 93.4 per cent of pupils received offers from one of their top three choices of secondary school.

“Delivering good quality school places in all corners of the country is a top priority for this government, and pupils are much more likely to be receiving a place at a good school than they were over a decade ago – with 86% of schools rated good or outstanding now compared to 68% in 2010.”

