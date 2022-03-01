British father makes it to wife and son after two-day journey to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British father makes it to wife and son after two-day journey to Ukraine

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 1.54pm Updated: March 1 2022, 4.53pm
Ian Umney (centre) in Nikopol with his wife Nelia (right) and son Jonathan, whose face has been obscured by his father (Ian Umney)
A father who went viral on TikTok after embarking on a two-day journey to Ukraine to be with his wife and son has made it to his family “tea in hand”.

Ian Umney, from St Helens, Merseyside, quit his job as a courier and English teacher to travel to Nikopol in south-eastern Ukraine to be with his Ukrainian wife Nelia and two-year-old son Jonathan.

The 28-year-old flew from Manchester to Krakow, Poland, on Sunday before travelling to the Ukrainian border, crossing into the country in the early hours of Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon Mr Umney caught a train from Lviv to Nikopol, which are around 500 miles apart and on Tuesday at around 2pm Ukrainian time he told his Telegram followers he has made it.

“I made it to my family… tea in hand,” Mr Umney posted on the instant messaging service.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ian Umney said he felt ‘an overwhelming need to be with my family’ (Ian Umney/PA)

In a video posted to TikTok later on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Umney smiled as he said: “Guys, I made it… it’s been a long time but I’m finally here.”

He said he would offer a further update later but needed to secure the home in Nikopol, taping over its windows to protect those inside from any flying glass shards.

In an update on Telegram at around 6.30pm local time, an air raid siren could be heard and Mr Umney said he was “heading back to the bunker” at the home.

Speaking to the PA news agency during his journey on Monday, Mr Umney said: “I just feel an overwhelming need to be with my family… the only thing I have to do is go and be with them and make sure they’re safe.”

He has been sharing videos of his progress on TikTok, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

“People have commented how I’m being selfless and a hero but I’m not, I’m just a husband and a father,” he said.

Ian Umney took a 500-mile trip on a train from Lviv to Nikopol (ian.1193.backup/TikTok)

Asked what he will do when he gets to his family, Mr Umney said: “I’m not really sure… I’m leaning towards getting my family out but the journey to do that is a bit dangerous at the moment.

“We’re going to have to come to a decision about what’s best for us and our family.”

Mr Umney met Nelia in 2016, later marrying her, but had to return to the UK for work.

He plans to apply for a spouse visa when they decide to return to the UK.

