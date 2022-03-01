Where are British forces deployed in Europe?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Where are British forces deployed in Europe?

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 2.38pm
British armoured vehicles being loaded onto a ship last week (Corporal Anil Gurung/MoD/PA)
British armoured vehicles being loaded onto a ship last week (Corporal Anil Gurung/MoD/PA)

The Ministry of Defence has announced a host of new deployments in recent weeks in response to building tensions with Russia, culminating with the invasion of Ukraine last week.

British troops and tanks have been deployed to Estonia, near Russia’s border, while Royal Navy ships are at sea in the Mediterranean and Royal Air Force jets are conducting missions over Poland and Romania, intended to reassure allies.

Here, the PA news agency runs through where key British forces are currently located across Europe.

POLITICS Ukraine Defence
(PA Graphics)

– Royal Navy

After a short delay due to a technical defect, the Royal Navy has deployed HMS Diamond, a Type 45 guided-missile destroyer, to the Mediterranean.

She is due to join up with HMS Trent, currently deployed alongside other Nato vessels in the eastern Mediterranean.

HMS Trent is an offshore patrol vessel and is lightly armed but does carry a detachment of Royal Marines.

HMS Diamond sets sail from Portsmouth
Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond leaves Portsmouth on February 25 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also in the region is HMS Echo, a multi-role survey vessel. While she specialises in survey work, she is armed with some light weapons.

The Royal Navy has vessels deployed in Norway too. HMS Albion for example, an amphibious assault ship, is currently in Tromso, ahead of a Nato exercise.

HMS Portland, Northumberland, and Defender are all also at sea, all in the vicinity of the UK.

The Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales are alongside in Portsmouth. The latter is due to deploy later this month to join Nato exercises off the coast of Norway.

HMS Prince of Wales
Aircraft carriers HMS Prince of Wales, left, and HMS Queen Elizabeth are currently alongside in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– Royal Air Force

The UK’s base in Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean, is home to a number of Typhoon fast jets. Four more jets have been deployed to the base in recent weeks.

Alongside Voyager air-to-air refuelling tankers, jets based both in Cyprus and the UK are conducting flights over Romania and Poland. This is known in Nato as air policing, and aims to “preserve the security of alliance airspace”, according to the organisation.

Also in the area is a Royal Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, designed for anti-submarine warfare.

RAF Typhoons on NATO Air policing mission
RAF Typhoon jets, pictured here in 2020, are conducting air policing missions over Poland and Romania (Sgt Keates/MoD/PA)

Currently deployed in Sicily, it is taking part in Nato exercises.

Intelligence-gathering aircraft have been seen active near Ukraine. A Royal Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft has flown several times since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

On February 23, a day before Russia’s invasion began, the aircraft was seen on flight tracking website flightradar24.com flying a pattern over Ukraine. Since then, it has been conducting flights over Poland, near the country’s border with Ukraine.

According to the Royal Air Force, its “sensors ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems”.

– British Army

A Nato graphic illustrating the spread of its ‘enhanced Forward Presence’ (Nato/PA)

The British Army has maintained a presence in Estonia since 2017, as part of Nato’s “enhanced Forward Presence (eFP)”. Nato says these deployments, which also include a Canadian-led force in Latvia, a German-led force in Lithuania, and an American-led force in Poland, “make clear that an attack on one ally would be considered an attack on the whole alliance”.

The UK has now deployed an additional 1,000 troops to Estonia, as well as further Challenger 2 tanks.

In early February, an extra 350 troops were also sent to Poland, adding to the 100 troops already in the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said last week that the UK’s deployments “constitute a credible deterrent to stop Russian aggression threatening the territorial sovereignty of member states”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier