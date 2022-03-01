Johnson insists UK is not actively backing volunteers joining Ukraine in fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson insists UK is not actively backing volunteers joining Ukraine in fight

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 3.48pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)
Boris Johnson has contradicted Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to insist the Government is not actively supporting British volunteers who want to join the fight against Russia in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said no Nato countries are contemplating becoming actively involved in repelling Moscow’s invasion, with Ukraine not being a member of the defence alliance.

Ms Truss said over the weekend that she would “absolutely” support British nationals who chose to join the fight, with a number of Britons keen to fight against Vladimir Putin.

But that advice runs contrary to the Foreign Office advice against all travel to Ukraine, and Mr Johnson became the latest Cabinet minister to warn Britons away.

A journalist in Estonia suggested that the UK Government was supporting volunteers in their endeavours, but the Prime Minister replied: “I’m going to be very clear about this because you’re not quite right in what you say about supporting volunteers going to fight, the UK is not actively doing such a thing.

“But I understand of course the feelings of people who feel emotionally engaged in this conflict because I cannot think of a time in international affairs when the difference between right and wrong, between good and evil, has been so obvious.

“I can understand why people feel as they do but we have laws in our country about international conflicts and how they must be conducted.

“Nato is a defensive alliance.

“I think for any Nato member to get involved actively in conflict with Russia is a huge step which is not being contemplated by any member.”

