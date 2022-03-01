Finance Secretary refuses to say why investment bank boss quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Finance Secretary refuses to say why investment bank boss quit

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 4.03pm
Kate Forbes said the reasons for Eilidh Mactaggart’s resignation were ‘for her’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kate Forbes said the reasons for Eilidh Mactaggart’s resignation were ‘for her’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said the reasons for the former chief executive of the country’s investment bank stepping down were “for her and the board”.

Eilidh Mactaggart left her role as chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) abruptly on Friday, with no reason given.

When questioned on Tuesday about the move, Ms Forbes refused to say why as she sought to reassure MSPs that Ms Mactaggart’s successor would be agreed by ministers.

Eilidh Mactaggart
Eilidh Mactaggart resigned on Friday (Scottish National Investment Bank/PA)

“I recognise that there is significant interest and questions around the chief executive’s resignation due to the seniority of her role and the importance of the SNIB to Scotland’s economy,” Ms Forbes said in response to a question by Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith.

“The reasons for the former chief executive’s resignation are a matter for her and the bank’s board.

“The board have kept ministers up to date with all matters relating to the chief executive and the executive team and board members will continue to provide strong leadership and direction for staff and bank clients.”

Pushed on the issue by Ms Smith – who asked if the Finance Secretary understood the need for “full transparency” given the significant public investment in the bank – Ms Forbes again refused to answer.

“I would echo the comments that Liz Smith has just quoted me on because since its launch, the bank has made significantly good progress,” she said.

The Finance Secretary added: “As I said already, I know there is public interest, there is political interest in answers and ensuring that there is transparency.

“I can say, once again, matters related to the former chief executive’s resignation from the bank are very much for the former chief executive and for the bank’s board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier