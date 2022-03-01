Nick Cave becomes latest music act to cancel Russia shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Nick Cave becomes latest music act to cancel Russia shows

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 4.14pm
Nick Cave (Yui Mok/PA)
Nick Cave (Yui Mok/PA)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have become the latest music act to cancel performances in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The band had been scheduled to play shows at Moscow’s Bol Festival and Kyiv’s Palace of Sports in summer.

However, a statement posted on the band’s social media accounts said the concerts had been cancelled “in light of current events”.

It continued: “Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war.

“Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”

Cave, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, joins artists including former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and American rock band Green Day in scrapping gigs in Russia over the conflict.

Announcing his cancellation on Monday, Tomlinson said: “The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Cave’s praise for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people comes as a Russian military convoy around 40 miles long is north of the Ukrainian capital.

And on Monday, Mr Zelensky signed an application to join the European Union.

The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September, has also been cancelled and the International Olympic Committee has urged sporting federations with other events planned for Russia or its ally Belarus to do likewise.

