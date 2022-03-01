Volunteers praise donation response for Ukraine refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volunteers praise donation response for Ukraine refugees

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 4.36pm Updated: March 1 2022, 4.56pm
Dale Johnson organises donations for Ukrainian refugees (Niall Carson/PA)
Volunteers collecting supplies for shipping to Ukraine have praised the generosity of the public in Ireland.

Dale Johnson is among those helping co-ordinate the collection effort in Dublin.

He said that they are struggling to keep up with the large amount of donations of food, medical supplies and bed linen in recent days.

Working out of Donnybrook Bikes in Dublin, Mr Johnson has been busy organising donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ruairi Parsons organises donations for Ukrainian refugees at Donnybrook Bikes in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The shop is owned by a Ukrainian family who are working with Green Speed delivery service, who are transporting the goods to Poland and on to Kyiv.

One shipment of donations from the Irish public has already arrived in Ukrainian capital.

“We filled four or five cars on that first delivery,” Mr Johnson said.

“The shop filled up again and we had to look for somewhere to empty the goods and now we are were looking for more storage.

“We filled a few more cars. It’s been a great support from everyone. Loads of people are bringing food for babies, nappies, medical supplies, bed linens, and stuff like that.

Ruairi Parson accepts donations for Ukrainian refugees (Niall Carson/PA)

“When you fill up the car it doesn’t make a difference because the donations are coming as fast as filling up the cars.

“There is a list online of what the Ukrainians need. They said they have enough clothing at the moment but they need the miscellaneous items which is stuff like batteries, power banks, and bed linens.

“They really need medical supplies because that stuff is hard to get your hands on.

“If you find that stuff in your house, they are in real need of that.”

The collection effort has been repeated right across Ireland in dozens of locations.

