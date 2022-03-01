Veterans charities to receive more than £2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veterans charities to receive more than £2m

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 4.37pm
MSPs debated veterans’ mental health (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Veterans charities will share more than £2 million in funding from the Scottish Government.

Veterans minister Keith Brown announced the funding during a debate on veterans’ mental health at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Combat Stress will receive £1.4 million and Veterans First Point is being given £666,000.

Mr Brown said: “In addition to the pressures caused by the pandemic, in August last year the withdrawal from Afghanistan affected veterans across the UK.

“We know that veterans’ mental wellbeing services in Scotland received a significant increase in demand from both veterans and family members who are concerned about loved ones.”

Scottish Parliament
The Veterans minister welcomed a new action plan (Fraser Bremner)

He welcomed the government’s publication of a new action plan for veterans’ mental health.

Mr Brown said: “The government endorses the proposal that veterans should be able to access services easily and at the right time.

“When they do, those who provide services to veterans should understand their needs.”

Speaking in the debate, Scottish Conservative MSP Craig Hoy said there should be “collective shame” over the mental health issues faced by veterans.

He said: “The Scottish Conservatives will always stand up for our armed forces, some of whom today are headed to eastern Europe to support Nato as it reinforces its eastern flank.”

Mr Hoy added: “Let us be in no doubt that the bombs and missiles which accompany the drumbeat of war in mainland Europe today will undoubtedly affect many of our own veterans.

“It will reawaken past trauma and it will open old wounds.”

War in eastern Europe may reopen old wounds, Holyrood heard (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour’s Paul Sweeney said: “As someone who has been a member of the Army Reserves for over a decade, I know on a deeply personal level the sacrifices members of our armed forces make.

“Their role is a vocation, one which means spending huge periods of time away from family and friends, and one which often leaves them isolated from civilian life.”

He called for veterans at risk of suicide to be specifically considered in the government’s upcoming suicide prevention strategy.

