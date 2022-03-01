Uncertainty over Russian-chartered tanker in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Uncertainty over Russian-chartered tanker in Belfast

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 5.53pm
Tanker Eduard Toll docked at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard at Belfast Port in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tanker Eduard Toll docked at Harland & Wolff's shipyard at Belfast Port in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Uncertainty surrounds the fate of a Russian-chartered tanker which is currently docked at Belfast harbour.

The Eduard Toll is registered in the Bahamas, but is currently chartered by the Yamal Liquified Natural Gas project in Russia.

The UK Government this week said it would ban all ships with a Russian connection following the invasion of Ukraine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: “At London’s Foreign Office where we’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total BAN of ALL ships with ANY Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports.

“Please RT to encourage all countries to do the same in support of the people of #Ukraine.”

The Eduard Toll is docked at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Eduard Toll is currently docked at the Harland and Wolff shipyard.

The ship arrived before the invasion of Ukraine began and it is not clear what action could be taken.

A Harland and Wolff spokesperson said: “We are aware of a request issued by the Department for Transport instructing UK ports not to provide access to any ship which is owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia, flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia.

“Harland & Wolff has a long tradition of working with UK Government and will continue to support the UK Government’s position.”

