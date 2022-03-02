Oil prices soar as Ukrainian conflict intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil prices soar as Ukrainian conflict intensifies

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 9.18am
Oil prices have soared as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies (Liam McBurney/PA)
The price of a barrel of oil soared again on Wednesday as the conflict in Ukraine raged on.

A barrel of Brent Crude hit 111.36 dollars, a new seven-year high, as hard-hitting sanctions on the Russian economy took hold.

Sanctions have so far excluded energy shipments of gas and oil from Russia – a country that is the world’s largest gas and second-largest oil exporter.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said the West must do more to reduce oil prices (Jonathan Brady/PA)

With large parts of Europe reliant on Russian gas, sanctions have avoided being placed on payments for energy and shipments can still flow through the continent.

But there are concerns in the market that stricter sanctions could start to impact upon the energy market too and with Russia’s financial system heavily restricted, and traders are reluctant to engage.

The UK Government banned any Russian vessel from docking in the UK – including those carrying liquified natural gas used to generate power stations.

And the International Energy Agency said that global energy security is now under threat, as it released more oil into the market in an attempt to calm prices.

US President Joe Biden is also under pressure to halt imports of Russian oil, although no decision has been made.

Ukraine graphic
Russian advance on Kyiv (PA Graphics)

Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at ThinkMarkets, explained: “Western sanctions on Russia have so far excluded energy shipments, but traders have pushed up oil and coal prices sharply higher anyway, with gas prices also remaining supported.

“The crude oil market was already tight, even before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“But now there are concerns that because of the ongoing situation, foreign refiners are going to be very reluctant to buy crude oil from Russia, with some banks also refusing to finance shipments of Russian commodities.

“In effect, this is the same as an actual drop in Russian exports of crude oil. Moscow must find ways to continue selling its oil, otherwise there is the risk of an even bigger oil-price shock.

“The unthinkable would be if fresh measures are introduced that would directly target oil and gas exports from Russia, or if the latter retaliates by turning off supplies of these commodities to its western neighbours in Europe.

“An energy-dependent Europe will want to avoid this situation, nearly at all costs. But traders are not taking any chances as fighting in Ukraine intensifies, while international payments to and from Russia become increasingly very difficult with the West’s decision to exclude several Russian banks from the Swift global financial messaging system.”

Talks with Iran over its nuclear ambitions remain ongoing and there are some hopes that the country could re-enter the oil market, which would stabilise prices.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said the West must work on getting oil prices down.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We would still believe, hopefully, that the Ukrainian situation will be resolved in favour of Ukraine in the near to short term, but there’s no doubt that if oil prices remain high, around 100 dollars a barrel, we are going to see a dramatic increase in supply.

“The Iranians are talking to the Americans about resolving the nuclear discussions… They’re already loading up tankers to export oil.

“The most important thing that we in the West can do is drive up oil production, because what hits Russia hardest is low oil prices and low gas prices.”

