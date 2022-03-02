‘Significant’ increase in legal aid fees vowed by minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Significant’ increase in legal aid fees vowed by minister

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 1.04pm
Ash Regan spoke to MSPs (Fraser Bremner)
The Scottish Government will provide a “significant” increase in fees for lawyers’ legal aid work, a minister has said.

Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said further improvements would be made on top of a 5% increase in fees which was confirmed on Tuesday.

Lawyers have repeatedly raised concern that Government funding is inadequate.

The dispute led to solicitors in Scotland’s three principal bar associations – in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen – staging boycotts in a bid to force the Scottish Government to invest more money in legal aid.

Ms Regan appeared at Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.

In correspondence with the committee, she said the Government had delivered a 10% uplift in fees over a two-year period.

Advocate stock
The Government is due to bring forward a legal aid Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Discussions on further improvements are ongoing, she said, and the Government is due to bring forward a Bill on legal aid.

The minister said: “In the shorter term, we are progressing proposals for reform in both solemn and summary criminal legal assistance.

“These proposals provide significant additional fees for criminal solemn and summary work.”

Committee convener Russell Findlay said the Law Society felt the current changes would not affect a system which was at “breaking point”.

Ms Regan said: “I feel in general the Scottish Government considers the profession to be a partner.

“In access to justice, in running the courts system, and obviously because of the pandemic – addressing the backlog we have in the criminal courts.

“This is an attempt by the Government to demonstrate how much we value the profession by continuing to uplift the fees.”

