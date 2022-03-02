Eurostar offers free travel to Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eurostar offers free travel to Ukrainians

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 2.38pm
Eurostar is offering free travel to Ukrainians travelling to the UK following Russia’s invasion (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar is offering free travel to Ukrainians travelling to the UK following Russia’s invasion (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Eurostar is offering free travel to Ukrainians travelling to the UK following Russia’s invasion.

The cross-Channel operator runs trains from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam to London St Pancras International.

The firm issued a statement on its website which read: “If you have a valid visa to enter the UK, along with your Ukrainian passport, please speak to a member of the Eurostar team at Paris Nord, Brussels-Midi, Lille Europe or Amsterdam Central stations, and they will issue a ticket for travel to London.”

Transport union TSSA welcomed the decision.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our union warmly welcomes Eurostar’s offer of free travel for Ukrainian nationals heading to Britain and we praise the company for this practical act of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Our members working at Eurostar are proud of their employer’s approach and will support Ukrainian passengers in their time of need.”

State rail operators in several European countries such as Poland, Germany and France are also offering free travel to Ukrainians.

