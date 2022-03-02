Londoners ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians’ – Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Londoners ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians’ – Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 5.25pm Updated: March 3 2022, 12.14am
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko at the Ukrainian Institute in west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko at the Ukrainian Institute in west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mayor of London has vowed that Londoners will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion.

Sadiq Khan met the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, at the Ukrainian Institute in London to offer his support for Ukraine and meet members of other Ukrainian organisations.

Mr Prystaiko passed on a request to Mr Khan from ex-heavyweight boxer and current mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko for anti-tank rockets to help defend the city.

“I spoke to the mayor of Kyiv already. I asked him what would you expect me to tell the mayor of London? What support? What help?” Mr Prystaiko said.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko at the Ukrainian Institute in west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added: “You know what he told me? We need anti-tank rockets. He said please, I’m talking mayor to mayor.

“We will cover everything but we need to survive as a nation.”

Mr Khan described Mr Klitschko as “incredibly brave” for staying and fighting with his country.

He added: “The British Government and the Defence Secretary are providing military assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“It’s important that we do all that we can to support the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Khan said the three things in most need in Ukraine are “defensive weaponry, medical supplies and food”, and the best way to help would be to donate to organisations via the London City Hall website.

These organisations include the British Red Cross and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB).

The mayor said: “I’d encourage Londoners to donate generously to the charities on the website.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Sadiq Khan meets Ukrainian community leaders (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Many of them are members of the Disasters Emergency Committee, so what we know is that these humanitarian charities are able to make sure the right sorts of help reaches the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Khan also criticised the British Government for being “far too slow” with “freezing the assets of Putin’s chums”.

He said: “These Russian oligarchs who are close to Putin who are using London and our country to launder some of this money, either through buying property… businesses are used as a vehicle to launder money.

“There’s no point the Government at some stage in the future publishing a list of overseas owners, complaining because these assets have been sold off.

“This delay is giving these Russian oligarchs close to Putin the time to sell their assets.”

Professor Dennis Ougrin, a Ukrainian child psychiatrist who has lived in the UK for 23 years and was at the event, said that when he first heard the news about Russian armies invading Ukraine, he was “horrified and shocked”, but that “the key to wellbeing is not to just sit there and get upset but do something”.

He added: “We are working non-stop, organising supplies, getting warehouses liaising with NHS trusts, shipping resources to the border.

“I would say for people that get upset about (the war), it’s understandable. It’s totally valid to be upset… but my advice would just be to join a group and join the acts of sympathy for Ukraine.”

