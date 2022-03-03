Medics told to research stroke treatments after guidelines withdrawn – Lib Dems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doctors in Scotland are being told to research what treatments to offer stroke patients because official guidance was out of date and was withdrawn, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed that Scottish guidelines for stroke treatment were scrapped in June 2020 because they were more than 10 years old, with new guidance not expected until at least February next year.

Instead, Mr Yousaf suggested that health staff treating patients who have suffered a stroke should “look to other up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines to inform practice”, directing them to use a website that has “trusted sources from a wide range of organisations”.

The disclosure was made in response to a written question from Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who said the health of patients is being put at risk.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Patients will be deeply concerned to hear that there are no guidelines for stroke treatment currently in place.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there is ‘no reason’ why there should be a lengthy gap between sets of guidelines (PA)

“As medical knowledge advances there will always be a need to update guidance, but there is no reason why doctors and their patients should be left with a significant gap between the expiry of one set of guidelines and the implementation of the next.

“In the meantime, the Health Secretary is telling doctors to just Google it. That imposes a real risk that people will receive different standards of care in different parts of the country.

“Health care practitioners need new and updated guidelines urgently, they cannot wait another year.

“These failings are emblematic of a Government who have missed the opportunity to deliver a solid NHS recovery plan, voted down Scottish Liberal Democrat plans for a staff burnout prevention strategy, and now is telling practitioners to rely on their own internet research while they wait another year for guidelines.”

In his answer to the question about if and when new guidelines will be published, Mr Yousaf wrote: “The Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (Sign) guidelines on stroke have been withdrawn due to being over 10 years old.

“Sign therefore recommend that healthcare professionals look to other up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines to inform practice.

“The ultimate judgment must be made by the appropriate health and social care professional(s) responsible for clinical decisions regarding a particular clinical procedure or treatment plan.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Any attempt to undermine the professionalism of Scotland’s clinical staff is to be deplored.

“We are grateful to all staff who have worked so hard to continue to deliver care during such challenging times and remain focused on ensuring that people who have had a stroke or transient ischaemic attack receive the best possible care as quickly as possible to enable them to live longer, healthier and independent lives.

“Guidelines are intended as an aid to clinical judgement, not to replace it. The ultimate decision about a particular clinical procedure or treatment will always depend on each individual patient’s condition, circumstances and wishes, and the clinical judgement of the healthcare team.

“Clinicians are well experienced in utilising good quality evidence-based guidelines and locally agreed evidence-based clinical pathways, such as the 5th edition of National Clinical Guideline for Stroke or guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).”