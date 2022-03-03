Services sector growth up by fastest pace for eight months despite price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Services sector growth up by fastest pace for eight months despite price hikes

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.54am
Figures show growth in Britain’s all-important services sector rose at its fastest pace for eight months in February (PA)
Growth in Britain’s all-important services sector rose at its fastest pace for eight months in February despite more record price rises.

The closely watched IHS Markit/CIPS services PMI survey scored 60.5 in February, up from 54.1 in January and the highest score since last June as the sector rebounded thanks to the Omicron wave easing and all restrictions being lifted.

Any score above 50 shows growth in the sector.

The report revealed firms across the sector increasingly passed on higher costs to consumers, with output price inflation hitting a new record for the second month running.

Around one third of survey respondents raised their selling prices during February in response to rampant inflation, according to the report.

Service firms saw input price inflation jump at the second fastest pace since records began over 25 years ago, with rising staff salaries, fuel and energy bills among the biggest cost challenges.

The overall all-sector PMI reading rose from 54.2 in January to 59.9 in February, which was down slightly on last month’s flash PMI score, but economists said this was likely due to the February storms.

Experts said the result points to solid economic growth in the first quarter, giving the Bank of England room to raise interest rates again later this month as it looks to cool rocketing inflation.

Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “The UK economy looks to have been expanding sharply midway through the first quarter of the year.

“Inflationary pressures remained acute, however, with selling prices rising at a fresh record pace for the second month running.

“This pass-through of costs to customers will very likely prompt the Bank of England to hike interest rates again at the next MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting in March.”

But there are fears growth may come under pressure in the second quarter and beyond as the cost-of-living crisis and conflict in Ukraine weigh on confidence.

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The recent surge in oil, natural gas and agricultural commodity prices, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will squeeze over the next year the amount of income that households have left to spend on domestically produced goods and services.

“So after brisk quarter-on-quarter growth in GDP (gross domestic product) of about 0.6% in the first quarter, we expect the economy to stagnate in the second quarter and to grow only slowly in the second half of this year.”

