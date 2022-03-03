Mother sends breastfeeding products to Poland to help Ukrainian mothers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother sends breastfeeding products to Poland to help Ukrainian mothers

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 4.42pm Updated: March 3 2022, 4.47pm
Emily Page (Emily Page/PA)
Emily Page (Emily Page/PA)

A mother has used her Instagram page to raise donations for breastfeeding products to send to Ukrainian mothers seeking refuge in Poland.

Emily Page, 35, the owner of Mama’s Milk, an independent business selling breastfeeding accessories, and a breastfeeding specialist, wanted to help Ukrainian mothers who she found out were “hiding in basements and in the subway” from the news, spurred on by her maternal instincts.

Emily Page posing with her breast accessories
Emily Page (Emily Page/PA)

The Ministry of Defence reported on March 2 that more than 660,000 civilians have been displaced because of the invasion of Ukraine, with many of them being women and children.

Ms Page, who has one daughter, Foxx, three and is based in Lincoln, told the PA news agency: “I find it really difficult to watch the news without crying.

“You can’t imagine yourself being in that situation.

“I can’t imagine being separated with my daughter from my partner in a situation like that, having to leaving him behind in a country at war and having to flee for your life with your children, it’s horrifying.

“My first immediate thoughts were how are they feeding their babies? Where are they getting their clean water from?

“I was desperately thinking of something I could do. I didn’t have lots and lots of money that I could donate, but I did have some stock in my business.”

She used her Instagram platform, @mamas.mlik, in particular the Stories function, to discuss with her followers how they could help those in Ukraine on February 25.

She asked her followers, “if I put my stock up for sale for donations for you to purchase, I’ll match each product that somebody else buys.

“You buy one, I’ll donate one.”

Collectively, the group have packaged up silicone breast pumps, reusable breast pads, breast milk collection shells and nipple shields, from Ms Page’s stock, as well as hand sanitizer and sanitary products which she bought from shops.

Products being sent to Poland
Products being sent to Poland (Emily Page/PA)

She added that when visiting a B&M to buy sanitary products, the manager “did give me 10% off the shop”.

In order to make sure the products reached Poland, Ms Page teamed up with Bridge To Unity, a community interest company who created a crowdfunder on February 25 to purchase and deliver medical supplies and are to travel to Poland between Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5.

“One of my followers actually recommended Bridge To Unity to me, so I messaged them straight away.”

The products were collected from Ms Page’s home on Tuesday March 1 and delivered to Bridge To Unity the following day, and are due to arrive in Poland on Sunday March 6.

Emily's products reaching Bridge to Unity
Emily’s products reaching Bridge to Unity (Emily Page/PA)

Ms Page has said she hopes to continue supporting Ukrainians through donations when she gets more stock.

