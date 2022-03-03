Millions turn to Channel 4 News to follow Ukraine invasion – broadcaster says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millions turn to Channel 4 News to follow Ukraine invasion – broadcaster says

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 6.03pm
The Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)
The Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)

The invasion of Ukraine saw a significant rise in the number of people turning to Channel 4 News’s social media channels and its evening bulletins, according to the broadcaster.

It said its 7pm news bulletins have seen an average 54% increase in their total audience numbers from the day of the declared invasion on February 24 to March 2, in comparison to figures from last year.

Short videos documenting and explaining the attack by Russia on the broadcaster’s social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter have also generated millions of views.

A two-minute film, titled Russia Ukraine invasion – this is how we got here in 160 seconds, explaining the basics of the attack, has attracted 9 million views to date on the Channel 4 News Facebook page.

While footage of an armoured vehicle crushing a civilian car with a driver inside has been viewed 8.6 million times so far.

Another report highlighting armed volunteers resisting the Russian advance on the broadcaster’s news YouTube channel has received more than 4.6 million views.

The Channel 4 News TikTok page has also generated millions of views for its Russia-Ukraine content.

Three videos, one of Putin announcing the invasion, another of Boris Johnson’s reaction to the invasion, and a third explanation piece about NATO and whether a world war is likely, have attracted a total of more than 5.9 million views to date.

Editor of Channel 4 News, Esme Wren, said: “This is Channel 4 News at its very best. Our journalists are on the front line reporting the reality of what’s happening to the people caught in the middle of this terrible situation.

“It’s vital that UK audiences witness the impact of this invasion on the lives of ordinary people but equally important that we bring an understanding of the wider implications this crisis has on the world.”

Among the broadcaster’s coverage of the Russian invasion, they have highlighted the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the growing refugee crisis.

The news bulletins have also featured interviews with Ukraine’s deputy head of the president’s office Rostyslav Shurma and the country’s head of foreign policy Ihor Zhovkva.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news and current affairs and specialist factual and sport, added: “Reports from Channel 4 News journalists on the ground in Ukraine have brought home the terrible human cost already inflicted by Russia as well as the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people.

“These stories have clearly touched our audiences, particularly younger viewers and it’s at times of crisis like this when the importance of trusted, factually accurate public service broadcasting comes to the fore, particularly on social media channels.”

