Disabled peer condemns lack of help and says he ‘might as well have been dead’

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 6.12pm
A disabled peer has said he ‘might as well have been dead’ as he lambasted the lack of support he received from the House of Lords after undergoing major surgery (PA)
A disabled peer has said he “might as well have been dead” as he lambasted the lack of support he received from the House of Lords after undergoing major surgery.

In a strongly-worded broadside, Lord Shinkwin said the pain of his leg operation had been compounded at his “appalling” treatment by the upper chamber and stressed the need for change.

His experience reminded him the House “remains a place whose rules and modus operandi were designed by and for rich, non-disabled men”.

Most members do not receive a salary for their parliamentary duties but are eligible to receive a flat rate daily allowance of up to £323, plus travel expenses.

However, the payment is dependent on attendance.

Speaking at report stage of the Health and Care Bill, Lord Shinkwin hailed the care he had received from hospital staff.

He said: “I have had half my leg rebuilt and am now the proud, if involuntary, owner of a Meccano set inserted by my excellent surgeons.”

But he added: “Although the pain was excruciating and the morphine, which I am weaning myself off, very welcome, it saddens me to say that that pain was compounded by the way in which I received no support from the House. I might as well have been dead.

“It reminded me that this wonderful institution remains a place whose rules and modus operandi were designed by and for rich, non-disabled men.

“I will say no more on the matter now, but it is clear to me that this needs to change if we are to become a stronger, more diverse, more representative House.

“If we do not want to be consigned to the past, we must stop living in the past.

“The appalling way we treat members whose disability enforces temporary absence from the House is indefensible and cannot continue.”

