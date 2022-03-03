Truss to embark on ‘intensive’ talks to ‘tighten vice on Russian war machine’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to embark on an “intensive day of diplomacy” in Brussels to “tighten the vice around Putin’s war machine” following his “illegal, amoral and barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday Ms Truss will attend a series of meetings with foreign ministers from Nato, the G7 and EU, where she will seek agreement that the international community must “step up support for Ukraine”, the Foreign Office said.

At a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Ms Truss will attempt to “drive forward support” to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank – a “deterrent” to further Russian aggression.

The ministers will also discuss cutting European dependency on Russian oil and gas, with the Foreign Secretary calling on her counterparts to “embrace reliable partners rather than be dependant and beholden on any one country”.

In addition, Ms Truss will hold talks with G7 foreign ministers and attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), where she will insist that cooperation between the UK and EU is “essential to defend European security”.

Ahead of her trip, the Foreign Secretary said: “It is vital that the UK and our allies maintain a strong and united front against Russian aggression and act as one in support for Ukraine.

“That’s why I’m in Brussels for one of the biggest days of diplomacy – we will work with fellow freedom-loving democracies to tighten the vice around Putin’s war machine and signal our strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

Earlier on Thursday, at a press conference in Lithuania, Ms Truss stressed the need to “keep our foot on the gas” with economic measures against Russia.

The Foreign Secretary outlined the steps already taken by the UK, but said “we need to go further” by including all Russian banks in the ban from the Swift payment system and reducing dependency on hydrocarbons from Russia.