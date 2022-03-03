Truss to embark on ‘intensive’ talks to ‘tighten vice on Russian war machine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss to embark on ‘intensive’ talks to ‘tighten vice on Russian war machine’

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.32pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to embark on an “intensive day of diplomacy” in Brussels to “tighten the vice around Putin’s war machine” following his “illegal, amoral and barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday Ms Truss will attend a series of meetings with foreign ministers from Nato, the G7 and EU, where she will seek agreement that the international community must “step up support for Ukraine”, the Foreign Office said.

At a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Ms Truss will attempt to “drive forward support” to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank – a “deterrent” to further Russian aggression.

The ministers will also discuss cutting European dependency on Russian oil and gas, with the Foreign Secretary calling on her counterparts to “embrace reliable partners rather than be dependant and beholden on any one country”.

In addition, Ms Truss will hold talks with G7 foreign ministers and attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), where she will insist that cooperation between the UK and EU is “essential to defend European security”.

Ahead of her trip, the Foreign Secretary said: “It is vital that the UK and our allies maintain a strong and united front against Russian aggression and act as one in support for Ukraine.

“That’s why I’m in Brussels for one of the biggest days of diplomacy – we will work with fellow freedom-loving democracies to tighten the vice around Putin’s war machine and signal our strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

Earlier on Thursday, at a press conference in Lithuania, Ms Truss stressed the need to “keep our foot on the gas” with economic measures against Russia.

The Foreign Secretary outlined the steps already taken by the UK, but said “we need to go further” by including all Russian banks in the ban from the Swift payment system and reducing dependency on hydrocarbons from Russia.

