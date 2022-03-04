Priti Patel travels to Polish border with Ukraine to launch new visa scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Priti Patel travels to Polish border with Ukraine to launch new visa scheme

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.04am
Displaced persons carry luggage as they arrive at a border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Displaced persons carry luggage as they arrive at a border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Priti Patel will meet Ukrainians seeking to flee to the UK as she faced fresh pressure to do more to help people escape the war zone.

The Home Secretary will visit Poland to launch the Ukraine family scheme, allowing Britons and those settled in the UK to bring their relatives over to join them.

But Labour urged her to go further by creating a simple emergency visa allowing anyone fleeing the conflict to come to the UK.

Ms Patel will travel to Medyka in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine to see the situation for herself.

Ahead of the visit she said: “The British Government will do everything it can to support the Ukrainian people at this critical moment as they fight for freedom.

“I have developed the Ukraine family scheme following discussions with the Ukrainian Government and neighbouring countries and I am proud to have launched it within a matter of days, enabling Ukrainians with family in the United Kingdom to be welcomed safely, quickly and free of charge.

“The United Kingdom stands to shoulder with Ukrainians, providing humanitarian practical support.”

Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)
Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK’s initial visa offer was restricted to immediate family but was widened on Tuesday to include parents, grandparents and siblings, with applications opening on Friday.

A sponsorship scheme will also allow individuals and organisations to bring Ukrainians to the UK.

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called for a far more flexible “emergency protection visa” valid for 12 months for all seeking to leave Ukraine.

Labour said the move would lift normal visa conditions other than biometrics and security checks, which could be done en route to the UK.

Ms Cooper said: “Families fleeing conflict in Ukraine need urgent help right now to reach safety and get support.

“We’ve all heard the harrowing stories from those driven out by the Russian bombardment who are now desperate to reach friends or family here who can support them. The UK must not turn those Ukrainians away.

“People need a simple and safe route to sanctuary right now.

“Most want to stay close to home, especially those who have had to leave relatives behind, but the UK must play its part to help people seeking support and safety in our country too.”

