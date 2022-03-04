London Stock Exchange suspends trading in eight more Russian firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

London Stock Exchange suspends trading in eight more Russian firms

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 9.45am
The exchange has suspended more Russia-based companies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The London Stock Exchange has suspended trading in eight more Russia-based companies due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

It comes a day after the financial markets operator said 28 Russian companies had been blocked.

The update showed that stocks in Russian grocery retailer Magnit and investment business Sistema were among the latest to be suspended in London.

In a statement, it said: “The London Stock Exchange notes the ongoing deterioration of market conditions since March 2, and in order to maintain orderly markets, the exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the instruments.”

Russian invasion of Ukriane
(PA Graphics)

The move follows steps taken by the UK, EU and US to roll out financial sanctions on Russia in a bid to prevent its companies from using Western markets to raise funds.

Last week, a subsidiary of Russia’s second largest bank, VTB, was the first firm suspended on the London Stock Exchange as a result of sanctions introduced following the invasion.

On Thursday, LSE chief executive David Schwimmer said the suspension of further firms would depend on updates to sanctions and issues maintaining an orderly market.

“This is a very complex and fast-moving situation and we are working closely with regulators across all parts of our business,” he added.

A number of British businesses have also sought to sever their ties with Russia in recent days, with Asos and Boohoo among those to halt sales in the country.

