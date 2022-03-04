Ukraine aid appeal hails ‘astonishing show of support’ as UK donates £55m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine aid appeal hails ‘astonishing show of support’ as UK donates £55m

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 2.54pm Updated: March 4 2022, 8.09pm
The Disasters Emergency Committee has praised the UK’s ‘astonishing show of support’ for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine after raising £55m in its first day (Aurel Obreja/AP)
The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has praised the UK’s “astonishing show of support” for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine after raising £55 million in the first day of its appeal.

The charity, made up of 15 leading aid agencies, urged the public to keep momentum for the cause going as it revealed that “hundreds of thousands” of people had contributed within hours of the appeal’s launch.

Among them was the Queen, who made a “generous donation” on Thursday, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the DEC said.

The total figure includes £20 million donated by the Government as part of its UK Aid Match initiative – the largest commitment ever made to a DEC appeal through the scheme.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “We are extremely grateful for the huge generosity of everyone in the UK who has donated to the DEC appeal. We are also very grateful for the generous support of the royal family.

“We also thank the UK Government, who have matched pound for pound the first £20 million donated by the public, as well as our broadcast partners and celebrities for having aired and joined the appeal, reaching millions of viewers and listeners.”

The appeal was backed by Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and Trigger Point actor Adrian Lester, who appeared in broadcasts publicising the launch on Thursday.

Commercial radio appeals were voiced by Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville also backed the campaign in an appeal video highlighting the challenges that Ukrainians were currently facing due to the invasion.

The actor said: “We’ve all seen the devastation on our TV screens and playing out on social media and I wanted to do what I could to draw attention to a simple way you can help – by giving to DEC charities.”

He added that the charities are “working tirelessly” to reach people affected by the conflict and encouraged others to “play a part in helping” by donating to the appeal.

Tesco also announced on Friday that it will donate £1 million to the Red Cross, one of the DEC member charities, to help it respond to the crisis on the ground.

Chief executive Jason Tarry also pledged to establish a scheme whereby every pound donated by a customer will be matched by the supermarket up to a further £1 million.

“We’re deeply saddened and distressed by the unfolding humanitarian situation and our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and all those affected,” Mr Tarry said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation Foundation launched an international health appeal with a target of 57.5 million US dollars (around £43.2 million) needed to deliver urgent healthcare to those in Ukraine as well as refugees.

Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, said: ”We see that some cities now are becoming isolated and we are getting reports that people don’t feel safe seeking healthcare with healthcare workers under attack.

“This is moving very fast with the military offensive broadening and we are moving closer to a humanitarian crisis.”

Mr Habicht said a “full picture” has not yet emerged but electricity, oxygen and medicines are all under threat, with some hospitals already running out of supplies.

Anil Soni, chief executive of the WHO Foundation, said: “The people of Ukraine need urgent action and support from the rest of the world to ensure its healthcare is functioning and protected so further loss of life is prevented.”

Wales’s First Minister also announced on Friday that the Welsh Government will provide £4 million to Ukraine through the DEC.

Mark Drakeford told Sky News that his country hopes to be a “nation of sanctuary” and that its aid helps those on the front line.

The DEC appeal aims to raise funds to be distributed to charities responding on the ground in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, giving people food, water and shelter.

POLITICS Ukraine
The charity has not set a target for the appeal, with Mr Saeed saying it is “absolutely grateful for every single pound” donated.

“The more money we raise, the more people that we can reach,” he said.

