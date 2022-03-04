British businessman’s accounts frozen over suspected links to Russian oligarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

British businessman’s accounts frozen over suspected links to Russian oligarch

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 8.55pm Updated: March 4 2022, 9.03pm
Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Bank accounts held by a British businessman have been frozen over allegations they contain money linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had obtained two account freezing orders in respect of five accounts held by Graham Bonham-Carter.

The NCA said in a statement: “We can confirm that the NCA has secured two Account Freezing Orders in respect of five bank accounts held by Mr Graham Bonham-Carter.

“The orders were obtained on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the money in the accounts was derived from the laundering of funds of an individual subject to sanctions in the United States, namely Oleg Deripaska.

“The accounts contain funds of a value totalling approximately £110,000.

“This is an on-going investigation and we are not commenting further at this time.”

Russia Ukraine War Oligarchs
President Vladimir Putin and Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Deripaska, whose wealth is currently estimated to be three billion dollars (£2.3 billion) according to Forbes magazine, founded the Rusal aluminium company and is considered an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska in 2018 in response to Russian activity, including instigation of “violence in eastern Ukraine… and malicious cyber activities”.

According to the Associated Press, the oligarch has urged an end to the war in Ukraine, writing on the Telegram messaging service that “peace is very important” and talks to end the war should begin “as soon as possible”.

