British businessman’s accounts frozen over suspected links to Russian oligarch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bank accounts held by a British businessman have been frozen over allegations they contain money linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had obtained two account freezing orders in respect of five accounts held by Graham Bonham-Carter.

The NCA said in a statement: “We can confirm that the NCA has secured two Account Freezing Orders in respect of five bank accounts held by Mr Graham Bonham-Carter.

“The orders were obtained on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the money in the accounts was derived from the laundering of funds of an individual subject to sanctions in the United States, namely Oleg Deripaska.

“The accounts contain funds of a value totalling approximately £110,000.

“This is an on-going investigation and we are not commenting further at this time.”

President Vladimir Putin and Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Deripaska, whose wealth is currently estimated to be three billion dollars (£2.3 billion) according to Forbes magazine, founded the Rusal aluminium company and is considered an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska in 2018 in response to Russian activity, including instigation of “violence in eastern Ukraine… and malicious cyber activities”.

According to the Associated Press, the oligarch has urged an end to the war in Ukraine, writing on the Telegram messaging service that “peace is very important” and talks to end the war should begin “as soon as possible”.