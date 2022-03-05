Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship provides support to Ukrainian Antarctic scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship provides support to Ukrainian Antarctic scientists

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 10.43am
The Royal Navy’s icebreaker HMS Protector (Chris Ison/PA)

The crew of the Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship have provided “support and solidarity” to Ukrainian scientists based in Antarctica.

Plymouth-based HMS Protector called in at the polar research station of Vernadsky which is manned by 21 scientists from the war-torn country.

The navy crew, who delivered food and supplies, described hearing how the Ukrainians had families trapped by the Russian invasion.

Captain Michael Wood, from HMS Protector, said: “During time spent ashore, the team confirmed the welfare of the 21 scientists who had spent the winter at Vernadsky.

HMS Protector
The vessel at Galindez Island in the South Atlantic (MoD/PA)

“Welcome supplies of fresh food were passed to the station leader.

“Many of the station staff reported families stranded under attacks in Kharkiv and Kyiv.”

The Ukrainian research base is located on Galindez Island off the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

It was originally established as the British Antarctic Survey’s Faraday Station, but was transferred to Ukraine under a Memorandum of Understanding between the British Antarctic Survey and the State Institution National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine in early 1996.

The Ukrainian scientists conduct research of the Earth’s magnetic field, radio sounding of the ionosphere in the Southern Polar region, hydro-meteorological research, and geophysical research of the lithosphere – the Earth’s crust and upper part of the mantle.

They also study the ecology of the western Antarctic biosphere as well as looking into the medical effects of living and working in the continent’s extreme environment.

