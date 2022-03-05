Ukraine aid appeal raises £85m in two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine aid appeal raises £85m in two days

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 1.47pm Updated: March 5 2022, 4.05pm
A Ukrainian soldier carries a baby fleeing with her family (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
More than £85 million has been raised to provide aid for Ukraine in what has been described as an “absolutely incredible” show of support from the UK public.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has thanked everyone who has contributed so far and said the message from aid workers at Ukraine’s borders and inside the invaded nation is that money is needed rather than donated items.

The DEC, made up of 15 leading UK aid charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas, has warned that support for Ukraine is likely to be needed for “months and years” and it urged people to keep donating.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed told BBC Breakfast: “What we would advise is the things that people collect today here in the UK are not necessarily what people need tomorrow.

“That’s why we would urge, please donate cash through a reputable charity.

“Trying to transport goods from here, the UK, thousands of miles to Ukraine will take a long time and may not be necessarily what people need when it arrives.”

Mr Saeed asked people to consider giving to the DEC appeal, saying the aid will reach the most vulnerable, including women and children who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

In an update on Saturday, the DEC said: “We are seeing an absolutely incredible response from the public to this appeal, which has now raised over £85 million.

Saleh Saeed
DEC chief Saleh Saeed has urged people to donate money rather than items (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We’re grateful to everyone who is giving, organising events and helping to spread the word.

“Our member charities are at the borders and inside Ukraine responding to the huge and growing humanitarian crisis. They’re telling us that what they need is funding rather than donated items. The things that people give today might not be what people need tomorrow.”

The committee said “generous donations” have already been made to the appeal by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge among others, and the latest total includes £25 million from the UK Government.

Celebrities have been involved in highlighting the appeal, with broadcasts by Trigger Point actor Adrian Lester and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington after the evening news on Thursday, and commercial radio appeals voiced by Doctor Who star David Tennant.

