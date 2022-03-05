Sturgeon vows to put gender equality at heart of building back after Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Sturgeon vows to put gender equality at heart of building back after Covid

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 4.59pm
Nicola Sturgeon insisted gender equality must be at the heart of efforts to rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon insisted gender equality must be at the heart of efforts to rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Gender equality must be “absolutely” at the heart of efforts to rebuild society in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister stressed the “massive” contribution women have made in tackling the pandemic, as she said she believed Scotland was “on a road back to living much more freely and normally”.

She spoke at an event held in the Scottish Parliament to mark International Women’s Day, where she met leading public health expert Professor Linda Bauld of Edinburgh University in person for the first time.

Ms Sturgeon told the gathering: “I have spoken to Linda over the past couple of years probably more than I have spoken to my own family. I’ve watched her, as everybody has, give that calm, authoritative advice on the television.

“But today is the first time I’ve ever met Linda in person, which again underlines just how extraordinary the past couple of years have been.”

She argued that the “precious human interaction and contact” people can now enjoy should not be taken for granted again.

Speaking at the event organised by the Scottish Women’s Convention, Ms Sturgeon said: “The things we took for granted before the pandemic, we really, really, really have to try and not take them for granted ever again.

“That ability just to see a friend face to face, that ability to give someone a cuddle.

“These are things we used to take for granted and not think about, but we have been reminded in these past two years just how special they are, how special and precious human interaction and contact is.”

In the last two years, Ms Sturgeon said the world “has changed immeasurably”, adding that “in some respects it should not ever go back to exactly the way it was before the pandemic”.

She praised the contribution of women as both carers and key workers in what she said has been “the most profound crisis to affect the country in most of our lifetimes, certainly in my lifetime”.

Adding that the pandemic has “exposed and in some cases it has exacerbated some of the deep inequalities that already existed”, the First Minister made clear that “the idea of returning to the status quo after so many people have sacrificed so much… we can not allow that to happen”.

She insisted: “We must learn lessons from the pandemic and work together to build a fairer country.

“And given the massive contribution women made to tackling the pandemic, the massive contribution women make to our society each and every day, any attempt to build a better society out of this must have gender equality absolutely at its heart.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier