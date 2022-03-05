Police release image of man wanted in connection with theft of money for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police release image of man wanted in connection with theft of money for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.09pm
Police are seeking a man in connection with the theft of a collection for Ukraine from a cafe (James Manning/PA)
A man is wanted by police after a collection box containing donations for Ukraine was taken from a London cafe.

The Metropolitan Police said a box, thought to have contained around £100 intended for the crisis-hit country, was removed from Sawmill cafe in West Ham Lane, Stratford.

During the incident shortly after midday on Thursday, a male suspect ran away from the location, chased by a member of staff, and was driven away in a car, Scotland Yard said.

The force has released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the theft.

The Met said the man was seen by witnesses to place an object in a car, and was photographed as he ran around to the other side of the vehicle.

Anyone who knows the person in the image is asked to call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar.

