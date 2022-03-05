Hospitality feels there was a ‘vendetta’ of coronavirus restrictions, industry says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospitality feels there was a ‘vendetta’ of coronavirus restrictions, industry says

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 7.57pm Updated: March 5 2022, 8.07pm
Scotland’s hospitality sector feels it was an ‘easy target’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The hospitality sector felt it was subjected to a “vendetta” over coronavirus restrictions because it was an “easy target” for the Scottish Government, an industry representative has said.

UK Hospitality director Leon Thompson said many businesses felt “picked on” when the Scottish Government was deciding to introduce or reimpose restrictions.

Speaking at a Scottish Labour conference event about the night-time economy, Mr Thompson said there had been a “knee-jerk reaction from the Scottish Government when it came to reimposing restrictions”.

He added: “Many businesses I’ve spoken to felt there was effectively a vendetta against hospitality, a war of attrition against hospitality.

“They think they unfairly targeted hospitality businesses because they were, in effect, an easy target.”

Glasgow nightclub owner Donald MacCleod also accused the Government of “insidious micromanagement” of the sector as the pandemic progressed.

He said: “I was fully supportive of the measures to start with, we were fully behind it – we didn’t know what we were dealing with and what would happen.

“But over the course of the pandemic I became very disillusioned with the Scottish Government.

“The support wasn’t happening quick enough even though the money was there.

“Then the insidious micromanaging crept in, they were not consulting and not listening.”

Addressing the fringe meeting, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said there has to be “continued support and good relationships” between the politicians and the hospitality sector.

He said: “It cannot just be a relationship through a pandemic in the worst of circumstance.

“It has to be an active, proactive relationship because unless we can get the night-time industry and the hospitality industry back on track, we will not regenerate our high streets, we will not restart our economy and we will not get growth back.

“We will not then be able to grow the tax intake to be able to invest more in our public services, our NHS or education.”

Asked about the comments, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are all too aware of the impact Covid-19 has had – and continues to have – on businesses and the Scottish economy, including hospitality.

“The protections which have been put in place across Scotland have always been designed to balance harm from Covid-19 and the effects on business and other sectors, and our decision making is always based on the latest clinical evidence.

“Our £375 million support package for businesses included up to £113 million for eligible hospitality and leisure businesses impacted by the necessary measures put in place to curb the transmission of Omicron.”

