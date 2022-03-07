Falklands War veterans to take centre stage in commemoration events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veterans of the Falklands War and the families of those who died will take centre stage during commemorations to mark the 40-year anniversary of the conflict.

Military charities Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland will hold a series of events to remember the conflict, which took place between April and June 1982.

These will culminate in a national parade and service of remembrance in Edinburgh on Saturday June 18.

A mobile museum will also visit schools which have a connection to the conflict, including Arbroath – home of the Royal Marines’ 45 Commando.

Ahead of the events, Theresa Davidson from Glenrothes laid a wreath at the Falklands Memorial Garden in Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Theresa Davidson’s husband Clark Mitchell died in the Falklands War (Poppyscotland)

She lost her husband Lance Sergeant Clark Mitchell during the battle of Mount Tumbledown.

She said: “I remember it as if it were yesterday.

“I was in our quarters at Lasswade, Midlothian, when an officer and his wife came to the door to tell me the news.

“My world just fell apart. I lost everything: my husband, my best friend, the family we wanted together.”

They had been married for six years before he was sent to war in the South Atlantic.

Ms Davidson continued: “Nobody knew anything about the Falklands – we thought they were up in the north of Scotland.

“It was only when we saw the map, we realised they were 8,000 miles away.

“When he was away, I had this dreadful fear, and just lived for the news. On the morning of the 14th, I felt so happy and thought ‘Thank God the war is over’.

“But then it was like something had hit me, and I knew something had happened to Clark.”

She said: “Losing Clark changed me, and it took me years to rebuild my life.

“He was an extremely good soldier, but he was also very gentle, kind and caring, with a great sense of humour and zest for life.

“I will never forget him or the sacrifices he and the other men made. To me, it’s about keeping their memories alive.”

Keith Brown served as a Royal Marine during the war (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government’s Veterans Minister, Keith Brown, served in the Royal Marines during the Falklands War.

He said: “As we approach the 40th anniversary, I look forward to participating at a variety of events and commemorations to pay tribute to the heroism of those brave men and women who made up the taskforce which set sail to free the Islands.

“This is also a time for reflection and a chance to remember all those who lost their lives and to those who made an enormous contribution during the conflict, including civilians and dockyard workers.”

Mark Collins, interim chief executive of Poppyscotland, said: “We want to remember the extraordinary efforts of thousands of service personnel, the civilians who played a vital role, as well as their families.

“This is also a chance for people of all ages to learn more about the Falklands conflict and how it has shaped our recent history.”