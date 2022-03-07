UK employment recovers to pre-pandemic levels for first time, says research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK employment recovers to pre-pandemic levels for first time, says research

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 12.03am
Commuters crossing the Golden Jubilee Bridge in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Commuters crossing the Golden Jubilee Bridge in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The strength of the UK’s labour market has recovered to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to new research.

The latest business trends report from business advisory firm BDO revealed the employment conditions improved for the fourth consecutive month in February.

BDO’s monthly employment index in the report increased to a reading of 110.75 for the month, representing a 0.77 point increase against the previous month.

The reading represents the highest level on the index since February 2020, before the pandemic full struck the UK.

It also sits significantly above the 95 point level which indicates growth in the UK labour market.

This jump in the employment index was riven by the lifting of Covid restrictions and the associated improving economic outlook.

Consumer demand has rebounded significantly in recent months, stoking a need for more staff across many sectors.

A shortage of workers due to Brexit and the pandemic has also made competition for employees fierce, the report also said.

The lifting of the remaining coronavirus restrictions has also led to a rise in BDO’s optimism index, which increased 0.9 points to 105.81 in February, marking a second consecutive month of improvement following December’s Omicron-related dip.

Kaley Crossthwaite, partner at BDO, said: “Propped up by the government’s furlough scheme, the UK jobs market was largely resilient throughout the pandemic.

“As we emerge from a series of lockdowns and return to normality, the jobs market is now moving from resilience to growth, reflected in February’s buoyant figures.

“While it’s promising to see growth in business optimism throughout February, this could be short-lived as inflation continues to rise at a faster rate than wages.

“Inflationary pressures are set to mount further over the coming months, with energy and fuel prices key drivers of this increase.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier