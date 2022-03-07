Leitch ‘not panicking’ over rising Covid case numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leitch ‘not panicking’ over rising Covid case numbers

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 9.11am
Positive case numbers rose to 9,551 on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)
One of Scotland’s top clinicians has said he is “not panicking” about increase Covid-19 case numbers.

Cases began to creep up in the latter part of last week, rising from 7,497 on Tuesday to 9,551 on Friday.

From March 1, re-infections were included in Scottish Government reported figures – causing an artificial spike in case numbers.

The number of people in hospital has also risen steadily in the past month, from 868 on February 12 to 1,267 on Friday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said there was no reason to “panic” over the figures.

“I’m not panicking – I’m not thinking we should suddenly go back to restrictions or protections, but I am concerned,” he said.

“As we mix more, the virus gets more opportunities, so we’ve got 10,000 cases a day, we’ve had a little bit of an increase in those in hospital – it’s not huge, so people shouldn’t panic, but this disease is not over and it’s not done with us.”

He stressed the importance of vaccine uptake to allow for the continued suppression of the virus.

“You should still be cautious, particularly around those who are vulnerable,” he said.

“So get your vaccine, particularly if you’re getting a letter now if you’re in one of these elderly groups, or vulnerable groups.

“Test – because that testing is still available –  and follow the guidance.”

His comments come as children aged between five and 11 are being invited for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, along with second booster jags for the elderly and most vulnerable.

For the younger age group, the national clinical director said information is already available for parents worried about vaccinating their children, but there will also be “people available to talk through with parents and carers, aunts and uncles, whoever look after the young people and, crucially, the young people themselves” about possible side-effects or other impacts of the vaccine.

