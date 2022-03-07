Former energy minister leaves board of Russian metals giant as exodus continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former energy minister leaves board of Russian metals giant as exodus continues

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 10.49am
Greg Barker announced his resignation on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Greg Barker announced his resignation on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Former energy minister Greg Barker will step down as chairman of a Russian aluminium giant and auditors PwC and KPMG are cutting ties with the country as businesses react to sanctions against Moscow.

Lord Barker, who served in David Cameron’s government, announced his resignation from the board of EN+ on Monday.

He has held the position of chairman since 2017, and was made executive chairman in 2019.

He will step down after a transition and hand over to New York-born Christopher Bancroft Burnham, a former under secretary general at the United Nations.

The announcement came after auditing giants PwC and KPMG said on Sunday they were cutting ties with their Russian businesses.

PwC, which employs 3,700 people in the country, said: “As a result of the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine we have decided that, under the circumstances, PwC should not have a member firm in Russia and consequently PwC Russia will leave the network.”

KPMG employs 4,500 people in Russia and Belarus, which has been accused of aiding the Kremlin in its attack on Ukraine.

It said: “We believe we have a responsibility, along with other global businesses, to respond to the Russian government’s ongoing military attack on Ukraine.

“As a result, our Russia and Belarus firms will leave the KPMG network.”

Separately, London-headquartered law firm Norton Rose Fulbright said that it would also wind down its operations in Russia.

“Norton Rose Fulbright stands unequivocally with the people of Ukraine who are suffering as a result of the increasingly brutal invasion by Russia,” it said.

The business said it would support its 50 staff in the country during the transition.

It added: “Some immediate actions are possible and we are taking them. We are not accepting any further instructions from businesses, entities or individuals connected with the current Russian regime, irrespective of whether they are sanctioned or not.

“In addition, we continue to review exiting from existing work for them where our professional obligations as lawyers allow. Where we cannot exit from current matters, we will donate the profits from that work to appropriate humanitarian and charitable causes.”

