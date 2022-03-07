Royal Navy carrier departs for major Nato exercise off Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Navy carrier departs for major Nato exercise off Norway

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 11.47am
The Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has set sail for a major exercise in the Arctic in its role as Nato’s command ship (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has set sail for a major exercise in the Arctic in its role as Nato’s command ship.

The 65,000-tonne warship sailed from Portsmouth Naval Base in the early hours of Monday to take part in Exercise Cold Response.

The exercise off Norway will involve 35,000 troops from 28 nations operating in a scenario to defend northern Europe from a “modern adversary”.

A Navy spokesman said: “Prince of Wales is responsible for leading Nato’s Maritime High Readiness Force – an international task group formed to deal with major global events – and deploys for the first time in that role to Cold Response.

“Aboard the carrier are the most senior sea-going staff in the Royal Navy – Commander UK Strike Force, headed by Rear Admiral Mike Utley, who will lead a sizeable task force as part of a galvanised Nato for peace and stability in Europe.”

Rear Admiral Utley said: “Nato is the cornerstone of the UK defence and our commitment to the alliance is absolute.

“It is a privilege to be the UK Maritime Component Commander as we participate in this Norwegian-led exercise.”

The deployment to the region will be the first time one of the Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class carriers has operated in the Arctic.

The Navy spokesman said: “Prince of Wales will be at the head of a powerful maritime task force, which, alongside aircraft and land forces – including Royal Marines Commandos – will show how a unified multilateral force would defend Norway and Europe’s northern flank from a modern adversary.

“Around the aircraft carrier will be a protective ring of steel made up of warships, aircraft, a nuclear-powered attack submarine and a Royal Fleet Auxiliary replenishment vessel.

“Together they will defend Prince of Wales against threats above, below and across the waves throughout her high north deployment.”

Leading Airman (Aircraft Handler) Josh Thomason said: “I’m looking forward to operating in the extreme cold weather.

“We are prepared as a team to operate with different aircraft in these harsh conditions and are looking forward to the challenges this will bring.”

The carrier’s commanding officer, Captain Steve Higham, said: “It is a source of pride for all our sailors to be working with the Nato staff under Rear Admiral Utley as the Nato command ship.

“As we sail to meet up with other Nato units taking part in Cold Response in Norway, the team in HMS Prince of Wales is ready to deliver as a command ship for Nato in the most challenging of environments.”

