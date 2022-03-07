Starmer: Johnson is not fit for office but my focus is on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer: Johnson is not fit for office but my focus is on Ukraine

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 1.53pm
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to King’s College London where they met female entrepreneurs ahead of international Women’s Day (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson is not “fit for office”, Sir Keir Starmer said despite the Labour leader’s promise of political unity in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Labour leader said his view of the Prime Minister had not changed but his focus was on Ukraine, rather than domestic political issues.

On Sunday, Sir Keir said it was important that the UK and its politicians “show the world that we’re united”.

The comments were interpreted as a sign that Sir Keir was putting his call for the Prime Minister to quit on hold while the war raged in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in London on Monday, Sir Keir said: “My position on the Prime Minister and what I think of him hasn’t changed, I don’t think he’s fit to be Prime Minister.

“But at a time when we’re seeing these desperate scenes from Ukraine, my arguments today, my focus today, is on Ukraine.”

Keir Starmer visit to King’s College London
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets female entrepreneurs during a visit to King’s College London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added: “I do not think he’s fit for office. But it’s very important as Leader of the Opposition, as leader of the Labour Party, that I make clear that my total focus at the moment, as you would expect, is on supporting Ukraine.”

On the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to divide the West, and therefore it was very important to demonstrate unity at Westminster.

“I’m very clear as the Leader of the Opposition, leader of the Labour Party, that when it comes to standing up to Russian aggression, and standing in support of Ukraine, it’s very important in the United Kingdom and in our politics that we show the world that we’re united and, therefore, whatever the challenges and frustrations and criticism I have of the Prime Minister, and I’ve got many on this issue, there is unity, and it’s very important that we demonstrate that unity,” he said.

