Parliament welcomes new MP for Birmingham Erdington

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 2.59pm
Labour's Paulette Hamilton (Phil Barnett/PA)
Labour’s Paulette Hamilton (Phil Barnett/PA)

Parliament’s newest MP has taken her seat in the House of Commons.

Labour’s Paulette Hamilton (Birmingham Erdington) was cheered by party colleagues after she had sworn the oath of allegiance to the Queen and met Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Ms Hamilton was accompanied by Labour colleagues Steve McCabe (Birmingham Selly Oak) and Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham Ladywood) as she entered the Commons chamber ahead of levelling up, housing and communities questions.

She said: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law.

“So help me God.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Paulette Hamilton, the new MP for Erdington, to the Palace of Westminster in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Paulette Hamilton, the new MP for Erdington, to the Palace of Westminster in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Lindsay shared a brief exchange with Ms Hamilton, who pointed to family watching in the side gallery.

Ms Hamilton emerged victorious in the Birmingham Erdington byelection, which was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey.

Her victory saw her increase Labour’s vote share and become the first black MP to represent a Birmingham constituency.

