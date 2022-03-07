Holyrood Finance Committee convener slams Westminster ‘council tax swindle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Holyrood Finance Committee convener slams Westminster ‘council tax swindle’

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.19pm Updated: March 7 2022, 4.39pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs the £290 million had not been provided (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs the £290 million had not been provided (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Westminster has been accused of a “council tax swindle” which could cost households £115 each after the Scottish Government confirmed it has not received £290 million of cash to help with the cost of living.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said £290 million the Scottish Government had hoped to receive as a result of funding announced to help people south of the border with rising council tax bills has not been provided.

In a letter to the Scottish Parliament’s Finance Committee, Ms Forbes said: “The £290 million of consequentials in relation to cost of living was not provided in addition to provisional allocations.”

The money could have provided every household in Scotland with £115 in financial support, the SNP calculated.

Finance Committee convener Kenneth Gibson hit out and said: “This has exposed the great Tory council tax swindle.

“It is scandalous they have tried to pull the wool over the eyes of people in Scotland by claiming they would be providing extra cash to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

While he said Chancellor Rishi Sunak had “made a huge fanfare about how Westminster was being generous to Scotland”, Mr Gibson insisted “the truth is that they have provided nothing extra at all”.

The SNP MSP continued: “This is real cash to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, not Tory smoke and mirrors.

“This trend is all too familiar to people in Scotland – when it comes to the Tories, all we get is cuts, not cash.”

The UK Government insisted however that the cash has been made available – although it conceded the amount allocated to Scotland in other areas has been less than previously estimated.

This is because the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was not as severe as initially feared.

An HM Treasury spokesman said: “The economic strength of the UK has allowed us to deliver financial support for millions of people.

“This has included an additional £15.7 billion of Barnett funding for the Scottish Government in the past two years, and they are also receiving around £41 billion each year for the next three years – the biggest annual funding settlement since devolution.

“At the Scottish Government’s request, we shared estimates of funding throughout the year, always being clear that final figures would only be confirmed through the Supplementary Estimates process. This confirmed additional funding on top of the extra £440 million announced in December.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier