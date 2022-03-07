Nurses’ leaders call for ‘significant’ pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nurses’ leaders call for ‘significant’ pay rise

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 5.02pm
The RCN has called for a substantial pay rise for NHS staff (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The RCN has called for a substantial pay rise for NHS staff (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nurses’ leaders are calling for a “significant” pay rise this year, saying that otherwise staff will quit and the NHS will not be able to recover from the pandemic.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a pay award of 5% above the level of RPI inflation, following the huge controversy over NHS pay since the Covid crisis struck.

The RCN said it will put safe care standards at the centre of its pay campaign this year, explicitly telling ministers that without a significant pay award “more nursing staff will be lost, patient safety will be further compromised and the NHS will simply be unable to recover”.

The RCN said nursing has been hit harder than other professions by the cost-of-living crisis, with buying power affected by wage stagnation and soaring inflation.

The Government has indicated that NHS pay should increase by about 2% to 3% in the coming year, which determines the initial funding available in all parts of the UK.

In its submission to the NHS Pay Review Body, which reports to ministers in May, the RCN said last year’s NHS award of 3% for most staff failed to make up for a decade of pay “stagnation” and was quickly outstripped by rising costs.

The RCN highlighted recent data from the nursing regulator showing an 11% increase in registered nurses leaving the profession in the UK in 2021 compared with 2020.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “If the Government does not listen it will be to the detriment of patients when more and more nursing staff decide to leave the profession.

“With three months until they are expected to make an announcement, they must listen to people who work in our health and care services.

“When a nurse or health care support worker feels no alternative but to leave, it becomes ever more challenging to provide highly effective care and treatment. They deserve salaries fitting of a safety-critical profession.

“By summer, ministers must come back with a pay award that turns the tide on the years of unfilled nursing jobs and experienced professionals struggling to make ends meet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier