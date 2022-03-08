Michael Matheson: Renewable sources could provide more stable energy supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Michael Matheson: Renewable sources could provide more stable energy supply

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 12.03am
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson will stress the need for a ‘more consistent and stable form of energy supply’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson will stress the need for a ‘more consistent and stable form of energy supply’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Renewable power could provide a “more consistent and stable form of energy supply” in the wake of rising prices and “unpredictable” supplies of oil and gas, Scotland’s Energy Secretary will say.

With fuel bills already rising, and fears that the conflict in Ukraine could spark further increases, Michael Matheson will address the issue when he speaks at the Scottish Renewables Offshore Wind Conference.

His speech comes less than two months after contracts worth almost £700 million were awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said at the time that the developments in the ScotWind leasing round had the potential to make Scotland a “major exporter” of renewable energy.

New wind farm developments are planned for Scottish waters (Owen Humphreys/PA)

However, Mr Matheson will tell the conference that, as it stands, Scotland is “unfairly penalised” by transmission charges, which make it more expensive to produce energy in remote locations.

The Net Zero and Energy Secretary will say: “I am acutely aware that, right now, families and households across Scotland are facing rising energy costs alongside high inflation. It is why we need a more consistent and stable form of energy supply.

“The current highly unpredictable nature of gas and oil prices add to the imperative to accelerate the development of alternative sources of energy.”

He will add: “Scotland has among the richest renewable energy producing potential in the whole of Europe – but is unfairly penalised when it comes to the transmission charges applied, giving a direct disincentive to producers and investors.”

Mr Matheson will continue: “In Scotland, nearly 100% of our net electricity demand already comes from renewable sources and we are focused on reducing energy demand and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy.

“The recent outcome of the ScotWind leasing round was a tremendous vote of confidence in Scotland’s growing offshore renewables sector. The level of ambition shown by the market recognises the seriousness of Scotland’s commitment to achieving our net zero targets and sustainable economic growth.

“There is a bright future for the energy sector in Scotland, and for a revitalised North Sea, in supporting our transition to a net-zero energy system. The Scottish Government will do everything in its control to ensure that we deliver on that vision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier