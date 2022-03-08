Government should invest extra £37m into clinical research, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government should invest extra £37m into clinical research, says charity

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 12.03am
The British Heart Foundation report was published on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The British Heart Foundation report was published on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government should invest an extra £37 million in scientific research, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has said.

A new report by the charity, released on Tuesday, found that Scotland’s chief scientist office provided per capita funding equivalent to just 63.9% of that officered by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), its English equivalent.

Per head of population in Scotland, the chief scientist office provides £12.03 of funding for clinical research, compared to £18.94 from the NIHR.

The report said: “To ensure this crucial area of research is supported, the Scottish Government should increase funding to the chief scientist office in line with the per capita funding of the NIHR by the UK Government.

“This would mean increasing the budget of the CSO from its current £65.5 million to £103 million with the aim of establishing and supporting research infrastructure and career development in Scotland.

“This increase should utilise any Barnett consequentials generated from the UK Government’s planned uplift to funding for NIHR to £2 billion by 2024–25.”

Professor James Leiper, the associate medical director at the BHF and a professor of molecular medicine at Glasgow University, said increased funding from Government would allow charities to focus their efforts of providing treatments for diseases they seek to eradicate.

“The role played by charities like the BHF in funding medical research to save and improve lives cannot be underestimated.

“When it comes to heart disease, one of Scotland’s biggest killers, treatments and cures that were once deemed science fiction have now become reality.

Professor James Leiper
Professor James Leiper said more Government funding would allow charities to focus their attention (British Heart Foundation/PA)

But there are many families across Scotland waiting for the next medical breakthrough.

“Charities can only do so much and that is why we are asking the Scottish Government to prioritise funding in this area to complement the work of medical research charities.

“We are funded entirely by public donations but if the Government was to invest more in infrastructure and career development in our research institutions, more of the money we raise could be used directly to fund the discovery of treatments and cures for patients.”

The call comes as a report from the Fraser of Allander Institute shows as many as 7,400 jobs in Scotland are supported by clinical research, supported by £122 million of investment in 2018.

The analysis found that, for every £1 million spent on research by charities, £1.33 million of gross value added is generated for the economy.

Professor Mairi Spowage, the director of the institute, said: “This report demonstrates the substantial role that charities make to medical research funding in Scotland. This funding not only results in advances in healthcare, but also plays a key role in supporting Scotland’s economic growth.

“Charity medical research funding is put to work in Scottish universities and medical research organisations, bringing together experts to develop novel treatments and medicines.

“This research shows how this funding flows through Scottish supply chains, ultimately generating employment and economic activity across the whole of Scotland.”

Scottish Tory public health spokeswoman, Sue Webber, urged the Scottish Government to “listen to BHF”, adding: “Investing in medical research may not be headline-grabbing but it is absolutely crucial because it can literally save lives.

“The Scottish Conservatives recognise this, which is why our manifesto for last year’s Scottish Parliament elections called for R&D expenditure in Scotland to be increased to 2.4 per cent of GDP by 2026.”

A Scottish Government spokesman welcomed publication of the reports.

“The Chief Scientist Office has recently announced the outcome of the Precision Medicine Alliance Scotland Funding Call, which includes £10 million investment in four NHS-led research projects to tackle health conditions of major importance,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to work with health research charities to ensure the recovery and growth of the NHS Scotland clinical trials portfolio, as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

