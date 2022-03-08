Headteachers call for action over gender pay gap on International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Headteachers call for action over gender pay gap on International Women’s Day

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 12.04am
School leaders have warned that action must be taken on the gender pay gap (PA)
School leaders have warned that action must be taken to stop the pay gap between male and female headteachers from widening.

On Tuesday, International Women’s Day (IWD), Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said that IWD served as a reminder that “we still have a very long way to go when it comes to tackling inequity”.

“School leadership pay has been eroded for everyone over the last decade, but for women there has been a ‘double hit’ due to continued disparity in the system,” he said.

“Worryingly, there is evidence to suggest that the pay gap between men and women in school leadership has actually worsened over the last decade.”

Mr Whiteman pointed to recent analysis by NAHT with WomenEd revealing that the difference between male and female headteachers’ average pay across all state-funded nursery and primary schools had increased by nearly £1,000.

The gap had widened from an average of £1,878 in 2010/11 to £2,834 in 2020/21, while in secondary schools the pay gap had also increased over the last 10 years, peaking in 2019/20 at an average gap of £2,917.

Mr Whiteman also highlighted recent school workforce statistics showing that men earned 2.4% more on average at classroom teacher level than women, and a “staggering” 12% more at headteacher level than women.

He said that although women made up the majority of the teacher workforce, they remained “under-represented” when it came to positions in senior leadership, with one in four primary heads being male, despite only one in eight primary teachers being men.

Teacher in a classroom
Paul Whiteman highlighted statistics showing that men earned 2.4% more on average at classroom teacher level than women (PA)

This was also true in secondary schools, with just 34% of classroom teachers being men while they made up 60% of headteachers.

Mr Whiteman said: “We have identified several factors that could be contributing to the gap in pay, including the under-representation of women in senior leadership positions, the impact of the education pay framework and performance-related pay, and the fact that women are more likely to manage caring responsibilities in family life with a negative impact on pay and career progression.

“To make progress, we need to frame the issue in a way that fosters a culture of change at all levels. We have highlighted the pay gap in order to continue a much-needed conversation, helping to empower women leaders everywhere, and use our platform to press for the changes in the system that are sorely needed.”

On Friday, the Department for Education said that the statutory minimum pay for new teachers should rise by 8.9% in September and by a further 7.1% the following year.

This would take starting salaries up to £30,000 by 2023, but more senior teachers and school leaders would get a pay increase of 3% in 2022-23, and 2% in 2023-24.

