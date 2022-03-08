Glasgow SNP MSP James Dornan to take time off after hospital stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Glasgow SNP MSP James Dornan to take time off after hospital stay

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 9.03am Updated: March 8 2022, 10.35am
Glasgow Cathcart SNP MSP James Dornan has announced he is taking time off from Holyrood after a health scare (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Glasgow Cathcart SNP MSP James Dornan has announced he is taking time off from Holyrood after a health scare (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

SNP MSP James Dornan has announced he will be taking time off following a four-night stay in hospital.

The Glasgow Cathcart MSP said he will be stepping back from politics for an unspecified period to “recuperate” his physical and mental health in the wake of his health scare.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the 68-year-old said: “Just recently I spent four nights in hospital and it gave me the opportunity to reflect on my health in a way I’ve not felt the need to for a long time.

“Having spoken with others, I have decided to abide by the advice I’ve been given and take some time off work.

“During this period, I will recuperate and try to get my health, both physical and mental, back to a place where I can best serve my constituents once more.

“My office will, of course, still be working on casework and anyone who requires assistance should contact me in the usual manner. Thank you for your forbearance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier