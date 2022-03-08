Elderly people asked for their views on future care in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elderly people asked for their views on future care in Scotland

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.19am
Older people have been invited to help shape the new strategy (Yui Mok/PA)

Views are being sought to help shape a new strategy for the care of elderly people in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has launched a wide-ranging consultation on the future of care for older people, seeking to establish what is working well and what needs to change.

It will look at the impact of the pandemic on mental health services and improvements to joint working between health and social care services.

Support for self-managing health conditions will also be examined, as will palliative and end-of-life care.

Humza Yousaf says he wants Scotland to be ‘the best place in the world to grow old’ (Peter Summers/PA)

Older people, organisations which help them, and health professionals have been invited to take part in the consultation.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “I want Scotland to be the best place in the world to grow old, with older people living full and rewarding lives, contributing to society and actively involved their health and social care.

“The reshaping and remobilisation of health services following the pandemic provides a unique opportunity to focus on this goal.”

He continued: “The consultation we are launching today will enable older people, and those involved in caring for them, to contribute their views and shape our forthcoming Older People’s Strategy.

“Older people are a vital part of ensuring Scotland’s future success – essential to our communities, our economy, our public services and to society as a whole.

“By working together we can place older people at the centre of the recovery, remove barriers and ensure an effective, joined up approach to healthy ageing.”

