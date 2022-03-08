Ukraine aid appeal raises £120m in five days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine aid appeal raises £120m in five days

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.42am Updated: March 8 2022, 4.33pm
A woman wrapped in thermal blanket fleeing from Ukraine, waits to board a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP/PA)
An appeal raising money to provide aid to people fleeing Ukraine has reached £120 million in five days.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) said it had seen a “generous response” to the fundraiser, which was launched last Thursday.

The total is currently at £120 million and includes £25 million matched by the UK Government.

It said the cash donations mean that DEC member charities which are receiving the donations can “scale up” their response to meet people’s urgent needs, but also continue to support them in rebuilding their lives over the months and years to come.

Madara Hettiarachchi, DEC director of programmes and accountability, said: “This incredible support will help meet people’s urgent needs today and help them rebuild their lives into tomorrow.

“Every person who has donated, fundraised and helped to spread the word can be proud to be supporting people who have had their lives torn apart by this devastating conflict.”

The DEC, which is made up of 15 leading UK aid charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas, said “generous donations” have been made by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge among others.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Saleh Saeed, DEC chief executive, speaking at a press conference to launch the drive last week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Celebrities involved in highlighting the appeal include Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington, Trigger Point actor Adrian Lester, Hot Fuzz actor Simon Pegg, Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Doctor Who star David Tennant.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than two million Ukrainians have fled to nearby European countries following Russia’s invasion into the nation on February 24, prompting a war.

Poland has seen the bulk number of refugees cross its border, with around 1.2 million arrivals.

