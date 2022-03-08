Vodafone to offer free mobile connectivity to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vodafone to offer free mobile connectivity to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 12.39pm
Vodaphone is offering free connectivity to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodaphone is offering free connectivity to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

Vodafone will offer free connectivity to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK, the company has said as it urged charities preparing to welcome those fleeing the Russian invasion to get in touch.

The mobile operator said registered charities can apply for access to the free connectivity – which comes in the form of Sim cards with 20GB of free data every month for six months, as well as free international calls and texts – as part of its charities.connected scheme.

The firm has also launched a ‘tech appeal’ for refugees and has asked individuals and businesses to donate their old smartphones, tablets or laptops, which will be gifted to those in need.

It said it has launched the scheme with a donation of 3,000 smartphones – including connectivity – and 1,000 portable power banks worth more than a million pounds.

Vodafone said offering connectivity to those arriving in the UK from Ukraine was vital in order to help them not only stay in touch with friends and family back home but also to access further support, mental health services and healthcare.

“We are calling on charities to get in touch so we can prepare and deliver Sim cards for refugees who are and will be arriving in the UK from Ukraine,” Vodafone UK chief executive Ahmed Essam said.

“This is a terrible situation and we must all do what we can to help.”

The mobile operator has already made calls and texts to Ukraine free for its customers and waived roaming charges for customers within Ukraine, a step a number of other networks have also taken.

In addition, Vodafone has confirmed it will match donations to the DEC Humanitarian Appeal through the British Red Cross, with a minimum contribution of £250,000 coming from the company, with the public able to donate £10 by texting “Vodafone” to 70141.

