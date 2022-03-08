Former Commons leader calls for Bercow to be expelled from Labour Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Commons leader calls for Bercow to be expelled from Labour Party

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 1.43pm
Former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former Commons leader Dame Andrea Leadsom said John Bercow should be expelled from the Labour Party after he was found guilty of bullying allegations.

The former Commons speaker, who has been branded a “serial liar” and banned from holding a pass to Parliament following an investigation into his conduct, switched from the Tories to Labour last year.

Dame Andrea, who is the Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, told Times Radio that Mr Bercow was “incredibly discourteous” to people, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “must expel” him from the party.

“I had pretty much frequent run-ins with him and I saw the way he treated other people,” she said.

“I do believe it was unacceptable. And, actually, what is so awful about it is that the Speaker of the House of Commons is almost the sort of highest authority here, you know, he or she is responsible for behaviour in the House of Commons, responsible for the way that we run things here. And it’s just unacceptable.”

She added: “I think Keir Starmer must expel John Bercow from the Labour Party. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Dame Andrea was Commons leader between June 2017 and May 2019. She has also served as business secretary, environment secretary, and economic secretary to the Treasury.

She made the comments after Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) called Mr Bercow a “serial bully” and said he should never again be allowed a Parliamentary pass.

The IEP said an inquiry by parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone upheld 21 allegations against Mr Bercow from three complainants, all House staff at the time, relating to the period 2009 to 2014.

Mr Bercow appealed against the commissioner’s findings to the independent panel but it upheld her verdicts without exception.

The former Commons speaker defected to Labour last year, saying he regarded the Tories under Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.

He had served as a Conservative MP for 12 years until he was elected speaker in 2009. He stepped down from that role in 2019.

At the time he switched allegiances, he told the Observer: “I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand.

“The conclusion I have reached is that this Government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option.”

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

